World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Why Smoking during pregnancy is dangerous

Every year on May 31, the world observes World No Tobacco Day. In 1987, World Health Organization Member States founded the World No Tobacco Day to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes, especially during pregnancy. While pregnant, smoking is dangerous for the mother and the baby.

The annual celebration aims to raise awareness among global citizens about the dangers of tobacco use, the business practices of tobacco companies, and what WHO is doing to combat the tobacco epidemic. And what individuals worldwide can do to preserve future generations while asserting their right to health and a healthy lifestyle.

If you are expecting and consuming tobacco products like waterpipe tobacco (hookah), various smokeless tobacco products, cigars, cigarillos, roll-your-own tobacco, pipe tobacco, bidis, and kreteks, stop consuming now. This can harm your overall health.

Following are the complications that can cause due to tobacco consumption,

1) Cigarette smoking, we are well aware that cigarettes contain harmful chemicals, including nicotine, carbon monoxide, etc. Excessive smoking makes it difficult to conceive. It could also cause infertility.

2) Smoking during pregnancy causes tissue damage in the unborn baby, primarily in the lung and brain, and also causes cleft lip.

3) Premature birth can be caused by smoking. As the baby grows, this can cause a variety of complications. For example, the child may have learning and behavioural issues, visual and hearing impairments or any other disability.

4) Babies tend to have weaker lungs post-birth. It can also lead to stillbirth, congenital disabilities, and an increase in the baby's heart rate.

5) Babies will also be born with low birth weight. Mothers exposed to second-hand smoke while pregnant are more likely to have babies who are underweight at birth.

6) In some cases, babies whose mothers smoke while pregnant and babies exposed to second-hand smoke can die from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Few tips for quitting smoking:

1) Join a smoking cessation program

2) If smoking at home, make home a non-smoking area

3) Stoping meeting friends who smoke

4) Quit coffee and alcohol; caffeine and alcohol will make you want to smoke more, harmful to the baby.

5) Try sugarless mints if it feels like smoking

6) Engage in exercises such as walking, running, and swimming, also read books

7) Avoid going to bars and clubs where people have alcohol and do smoking



