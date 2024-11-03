UP SHOCKER! 10-yr-old dies after kids place glass on firecracker, its shards pierce his throat after bursting

The boy reportedly died after children placed a steel glass over a firecracker that burst through the glass, and the shards pierced his neck.

Diwali celebrations turned tragic for a family in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after a 10-year-old boy lost his life while bursting firecrackers. The boy reportedly died after children placed a steel glass over a firecracker while bursting it.

While lighting the firecracker placed on a glass, it exploded, and the glass shattered, with pieces piercing his neck.

The boy’s parents were inconsolable over his tragic death.

Initially, reports claimed that a Muslim boy allegedly murdered the boy by slitting his throat. However, as the police investigation unfolded, it was revealed that it was an accident and not a murder.

