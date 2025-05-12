J&K CM Omar Abdullah visited Poonch to meet families of those killed in Pakistan shelling, thanked locals for maintaining peace, and promised action on civil society suggestions to prevent future casualties.

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visited the families of those killed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch. He thanked residents for maintaining peace and said suggestions from civil society would be implemented to reduce casualties in future incidents.

Speaking to media reporters, Abdullah said,"For 3-4 days, there was a war-like environment in J&K and Poonch was most affected by Pakistan shelling...13 precious lives were lost in it...My aim in coming here was to visit those houses (of victims)...I met the civil society here."

"I thanked the people of Poonch for maintaining the brotherhood even during this tough situation... In the future, if such an incident happens, we have received suggestions from the civil society to avoid such huge losses and we will work on it," he added.

Earlier today, Abdullah visited a government hospital in Poonch to meet civilians injured in the recent cross-border shelling.

Visuals from the hospital showed Abdullah interacting with several individuals who had sustained injuries during the heavy shelling by Pakistan over the past few days. He enquired about their health and assured them of the administration's support.

Following his hospital visit, Abdullah also visited the families of civilians who lost their lives in the firing. Among them was the family of Amrik Singh, who died in the shelling incident.

He also paid a visit to the home of Amarjeet Singh, another civilian casualty of the recent hostilities.

In a parallel gesture of condolence, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of Zakir Hussain, who was also killed in the shelling.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sinha said, “Administration has already given ex gratia (to the victim's family). Rest, whatever administration has to do, they will do it soon.”

In Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmed welcomed India and Pakistan's agreement on cessation of hostilities.

He demanded jobs for the surviving family members of those who died during the cross-border shelling from Pakistan. He also mentioned the damage to houses that was inflicted in Rajouri and Poonch.

The National Conference leader added that the situation is, however, getting better in the region and urged the administration to provide necessary help to the locals.

"The family members of those who lost their lives should be given jobs. Houses have been damaged in Rajouri, Poonch. The administration should provide necessary help to the people. Now the situation is getting better," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, the Directors General Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries will hold talks at 12 noon on Monday.