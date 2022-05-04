Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues cyclone alert, may pass through Odisha-West Bengal coast

    The weather department anticipates that a good picture of the probable cyclone's track will be available by May 7. Furthermore, if the cyclone circulation moves towards Odisha, districts such as Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar are expected to be hit.

    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    A cyclonic circulation is expected to emerge over the South Andaman Sea and the surrounding area around May 4, according to the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. Under the influence, a Low-Pressure Area is predicted to emerge over the same region about May 6, becoming more pronounced over the next 24 hours. Various meteorological models suggest that the low-pressure system would grow into a cyclone and pass through the Odisha-West Bengal coast around May 10. However, the IMD has not yet projected the cyclone's route or landfall.

    The Meteorological Department has expected rainfall and severe winds in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next three to four days. For the next five days, a similar condition will exist in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Heavy rain is also anticipated in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

    According to the IMD, there will be a typhoon-like condition with rainfall in most portions of Northeast India, West Bengal, and Sikkim owing to the influence of southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Aside from that, rain is forecast in the western Himalayan area as a result of the Western Disturbance and moist winds from the Bay of Bengal.

    In terms of temperature, the greatest maximum temperature in the country was recorded on Tuesday in Wardha, Vidarbha, at 44.5 degrees. The lowest minimum temperature in the plains was 20.1 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra's Baramati.

