UP man sets self on fire in front of SSP office after cops refuse to file FIR; WATCH shocking video

In a disturbing incident, a man set himself on fire at the gates of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

UP man sets self on fire in front of SSP office after cops refuse to file FIR; WATCH shocking video shk
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

In a disturbing incident, a man set himself on fire at the gates of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Police officers present at the scene rushed to extinguish the flames to rescue the man. He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A disturbing video has surfaced online, which shows Gulfam engulfed in flames while officers are trying to douse the blaze with the help of a blanket, in a bid to rescue him. A woman also present at the scene, visibly distressed and panicked, is heard screaming.

According to reports the man identified as Gulfam, took the drastic step because of police inaction regarding his complaint. “

Two days ago, my e-rickshaw and Rs 2,200 were snatched from me. Despite repeated appeals, the police refused to file an FIR,” he alleged. Gulfam also accused a Circle Officer (CO) of threatening to falsely implicate him in a drug case if he persisted with his complaint.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the accountability of local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, police sources offered a different perspective, claiming that Gulfam was under stress due to a personal matter. "A female relative of Gulfam had filed an FIR against him just a day before, which may have contributed to his actions," an officer said.

Also read: 'Framed innocent youths:' UP miscreant who robbed Jan Seva Kendra accuses cops of fake encounter (WATCH)

