    No COVID vaccine, no permission to travel in civic buses, announces Thane Mayor

    According to a press release, taking different steps has become required to fulfil 100% immunisation by the end of November. 

    Thane, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 3:39 PM IST
    People who have not taken even one dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccination would be denied access to Thane Municipal Corporation buses, warned city Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Saturday. This announcement comes only days after the Thane civic council announced that employees who have not had even one vaccination dosage will not get compensated.
    According to a press release, taking different steps has become required to fulfil 100% immunisation by the end of November. The announcement further stated that if someone is discovered to be unvaccinated, the civic body will have them vaccinated as soon as possible at one of their centres.

    Those travelling on civic-run buses must have proof of vaccination or a universal travel card, or they will not be allowed to board. People who have not gotten even one dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccination will be denied access to Thane Municipal Corporation buses. The TMC said that employees who have not received even one dosage of COVID-19 vaccination would not be compensated. Municipal employees who have not received their second vaccination shot within the specified time frame will also be paid late.

    Also Read | Maharashtra govt to Centre: Reduce gap between two doses to speed up vaccination drive

    Meanwhile, the TMC has decided to shut two critical COVID hospitals in Balkum and another in Kausa, Mumbra, at the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad stadium. This decision was made in response to a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Thane. In the Thane district, 86,00,118 persons were vaccinated as of Friday. According to TMC estimates, 56,00,856 of them received the first jab, and 29,99,262 received the second jab. When the pandemic broke out in 2020, the Global hospital in Balkum, which is currently due to shut, was the first to open within Thane city boundaries. An official said on Saturday that the infection count in the Thane district was 5,67,409 as of Friday.
     

