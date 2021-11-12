  • Facebook
    Maharashtra govt to Centre: Reduce gap between two doses to speed up vaccination drive

    During a virtual conference, state public health minister Rajesh Tope requested union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to explore narrowing the dosage difference between the Covishield vaccine's two doses.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 1:20 PM IST
    The Maharashtra government has demanded that the space between two doses of vaccinations be reduced to inoculate 100% of its 91.44 million residents against Covid-19 by November 30. The state administration hopes to speed up the immunisation procedure by closing the gap. During a virtual conference, state public health minister Rajesh Tope requested union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to explore narrowing the dosage difference between the Covishield vaccine's two doses.

    While informing Mandaviya of the state government's attempts to speed up the vaccination push, Tope stated that the Maharashtra government hopes to provide at least one shot to all 91.44 million eligible people by November 30. According to a media report, Tope noted in a statement issued by the state government, "The pace of immunisation may be expedited by minimising the delay between the two doses of Covishield vaccine. The Union Ministry must consider this recommendation."

    Also Read | 'Har Ghar Dastak': Centre to launch mega COVID vaccination today

    At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Maharashtra surpassed the milestone of providing 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccinations. The achievement, according to Dr Pradeep Vyas, Maharashtra Health Secretary, was made possible by the active participation of all district authorities.

    Earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray set a mammoth aim for the state administration when he stated that he wanted all Maharashtra people vaccinated adequately by November 30. The minister has urged them to take both dosages. The state apparatus is already augmenting the Covid immunisation campaign in order to attain a daily record number of doses.

    Also Read | Mansukh Mandaviya meets with health ministers of states, stresses 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign

    Meanwhile, the Centre commenced the 'Har Ghar Dastak' mega-vaccination campaign against coronavirus disease on Dhanwantari Diwas. The goal of the month-long door-to-door vaccination campaign is to immunise the whole population in underprivileged neighbourhoods. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, announced the immunisation programme.

