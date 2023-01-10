No bomb threat to Moscow-Goa flight that landed in Jamnagar with 244 passengers

Moscow-Goa flight bomb scare: Jamnagar SP said that the National Security Guard (NSG) checked every passenger's luggage at the airport. The airport officials said the flight would most likely take off at about 10:00 am.

A Moscow to Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport on Monday night due to a bomb threat, said police. Hours after an emergency landing, the National Security Guard (NSG) found no bomb or suspicious device on the aircraft after they inspected the flight through the night.

Jamnagar SP said that the NSG checked every passenger's luggage at the airport. The airport officials said the flight would take off at about 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

Over 236 passengers, and crew members, were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was checked by local authorities, police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) after receiving a bomb threat.

Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav said, "All 236 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and the aircraft is being examined by local authorities, police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS)."

Russian Embassy issued a statement, saying the Embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

"The Indian authority alerted Embassy about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Ait trip from Moscow to Goa. The plane made an emergency landing at the Indian Air Force Base in Jamnagar. Everyone on the flight is safe. The authorities are thoroughly inspecting the aircraft," said Russian Embassy.

The airport officials said the aircraft was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday after the Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat. The airport officials said, "Aircraft is in the isolation bay."

"Total 244 passengers onboard flight arrived safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm," said the Jamnagar airport director. "Presently, aircraft and luggage are being isolated/secured."

Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Parghi confirmed that all 244 passengers, including crew members on board a Goa-bound Moscow Chartered flight, had been evacuated safely.

"We received information about the bomb on the Moscow-Goa flight, which was diverted to Jamnagar. There are 236 passengers on board and eight crew members. All passengers have been safely evacuated to the airport lounge. Bomb detection and disposal work ongoing," he said.

"All 244 people on the flight have been evacuated safely and are being directed to the lounge inside the airport's terminal building," he continued.

Furthermore, he said, "For 9 hours, security agencies cordoned off the airport. An intensive inspection of the aircraft and passengers has been done. The passengers' luggage is being checked, and details are being verified."

The flight made an emergency landing at the Indian Air Force Base in Jamnagar. Also, they were told of a bomb on the Goa-bound flight from Moscow, so the flight was diverted to Jamnagar.

