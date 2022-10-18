Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No blisters, no sunscreen,' reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break

    Rahul Gandhi admitted in a light-hearted chat that he doesn't wear sunscreen when conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. Rahul can be seen in the internet sensational video joking about with a group of villagers in Karnataka while taking a break for a "gupshup" during the yatra.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently revealed he has not got any blisters even while walking around 20 kilometres a day, nor is he using any sunscreen. At a camp in Karnataka, where Rahul Gandhi also cast his vote in the party's presidential elections, the Congress workers were having their their regular evening chat when he responded to their queries. 

    One of the local asked, "Which sunscreen are you using?"  He responded, "I don't use any sunscreen. None." Gandhi further added that his mother has sent some sunscreen, but he is not using it.

    The local who inquired about Rahul's sunscreen in the video also gave him praise, stating, "Your face is sunshine."  In the video, fellow marchers list their best moments excitedly when he asks them about their experience.

    The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covered 1,000 of its intended 3,570 kilometres. The film contains a few images of partygoers with bandaged feet. One of the most discussed aspects of the march is Rahul Gandhi's physical condition.

    Rahul is now leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party in Karnataka. Due to the party's presidential race on Monday, the yatra was halted. Rahul also cast his ballot at the yatra's encampment in Ballari, Karnataka. After more than 24 years, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are vying to lead their party as the first non-Gandhi party chairman.

