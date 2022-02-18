NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer for leaking documents to LeT

The National Investigation Agency has arrested former agency officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for leaking secret sensitive internal investigation documents to an overground worker of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The IPS officer was reportedly the leading investigator in several Kashmir-centric terror cases.

In a statement, the NIA said that it had registered a case on November 6, 2021, which pertains to the spread of a widespread network of overground workers of LeT for providing support in the execution and planning of terror activities in India. The agency had earlier arrested six accused persons in the case.

The NIA further said that during its probe into the role played by Negi, who is posted as Superintendent of Police at Shimla since being repatriated, was verified and his houses were searched. The agency, in its statement, claimed that the official secret documents of the NIA were leaked alleged by Negi to another accused in the case.

There had been reports in November last year, which had suggested that the gallantry award-winning officer was under the NIA scanner allegedly following a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau.

The media reports had then claimed that the officer was being probed on charges including espionage, violation of the Official Secrets Act, and extortion.

Negi, who is an SP-ranked officer, was bestowed with the Police Medal for meritorious service for his investigation in the Hurriyat terror funding case. After being promoted to IPS in 2016, the officer was repatriated to his cadre after completing over 11 years of deputation with the NIA.

Other high-profile cases, which Negi was part of, include the Davinder Singh case (the former police officer, who was held in 2020 for alleged terror links) and the arrest of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para.