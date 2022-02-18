  • Facebook
  • Twitter

    NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer for leaking documents to LeT

    The IPS officer was reportedly the leading investigator in several Kashmir-centric terror cases.

    NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for leaking documents to LeT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The National Investigation Agency has arrested former agency officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for leaking secret sensitive internal investigation documents to an overground worker of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. 

    The IPS officer was reportedly the leading investigator in several Kashmir-centric terror cases.

    In a statement, the NIA said that it had registered a case on November 6, 2021, which pertains to the spread of a widespread network of overground workers of LeT for providing support in the execution and planning of terror activities in India. The agency had earlier arrested six accused persons in the case.

    The NIA further said that during its probe into the role played by Negi, who is posted as Superintendent of Police at Shimla since being repatriated, was verified and his houses were searched. The agency, in its statement, claimed that the official secret documents of the NIA were leaked alleged by Negi to another accused in the case.

    There had been reports in November last year, which had suggested that the gallantry award-winning officer was under the NIA scanner allegedly following a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau.

    The media reports had then claimed that the officer was being probed on charges including espionage, violation of the Official Secrets Act, and extortion. 

    Negi, who is an SP-ranked officer, was bestowed with the Police Medal for meritorious service for his investigation in the Hurriyat terror funding case. After being promoted to IPS in 2016, the officer was repatriated to his cadre after completing over 11 years of deputation with the NIA. 

    Other high-profile cases, which Negi was part of, include the Davinder Singh case (the former police officer, who was held in 2020 for alleged terror links) and the arrest of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC's national general secretary-dnm

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC’s national general secretary

    Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    Karnataka hijab row: PU college lecturer resigns after college cites HC's interim order-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: PU college lecturer resigns after college cites HC's interim order

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress bets big on women, youth; vows financial aid to women, 1 lakh jobs-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress bets big on women, youth; vows financial aid to women, 1 lakh jobs

    Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar taken into ED custody in money laundering case-dnm

    Dawood Ibrahim’s jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar taken into ED custody in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Is Tom Cruise obsessed with his looks Here is what his manager has to say drb

    Is Tom Cruise obsessed with his looks? Here’s what his manager has to say

    Stunning drone footage shows iconic Pro Panja logo by arm wrestlers-ayh

    Stunning drone footage shows iconic Pro Panja logo by arm wrestlers

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC's national general secretary-dnm

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC’s national general secretary

    Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, India fields unchanged XI

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon
    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon