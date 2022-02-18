Indian mission in Kuwait calls out Shashi Tharoor for endorsing 'Pakistani agent' on Twitter

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has criticized Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor for endorsing an anti-India post on Twitter by a "Pakistani agent" who was honoured by Islamabad for his anti-India activities.

In its Twitter post, the Indian embassy in Kuwait aid, "Sad to see an Honourable Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was the recipient of a Pakistani Award 'Ambassador of Peace' for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements."

The embassy was responding to Tharoor's response to the post from a Twitter handle which said that a group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have sought the country's government to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP into the country. Majbel Alshureha Al Rashidi, whose Twitter post was 're-tweeted' by Tharoor, is the Head of the Centre for Human Rights and international humanitarian law, and a member of the training authority at the Kuwait Institute for lawyers and legal studies.

The group of Kuwaitis was apparently upset over the manner in which Muslim girls were being publicly persecuted in India over the Hijab issue.

Sharing the Twitter post, Tharoor stated on Friday, "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India and the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. 'We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends'."

