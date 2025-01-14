NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Mahesh Vishnupant Kothe, a prominent NCP leader and former Solapur mayor, died of a heart attack at 60 after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Kolhapur: Mahesh Vishnupant Kothe, a prominent leader of the NCP(SP) and former mayor of Solapur Municipal Corporation, passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He was 60 years old.

Kothe had traveled to Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh with friends where he took a holy dip in the Ganga river. Shortly after he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

"After bathing at Ganga ghat, he suffered heart attack. He was moved to local hospital, however doctors declared him dead. We approached Uttar Pradesh govt through Maharashtra govt to airlift Kothe and bring his mortal remains to Solapur," a relative of Kothe said.

Tributes have poured in for Kothe who maintained good relations in politics. Kothe had contested the Solapur City North assembly seat but was defeated.

A close confidant of Sharad Pawar, Kothe was the youngest mayor of Solapur and had a significant influence on the city's social work and politics. Pawar took to social media to pay tribute to Kothe praising his bravery and dedication to the party.

"The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague Mahesh Kothe passed away sadly in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe had a great influence in the social work and politics of Solapur city. In his passing away, Solapur city has lost a brave worker. We all share in the grief of the Kothe family. Heartfelt condolences!," Pawar posted.

Throughout his career Kothe had won the Solapur Municipal Corporation's election seven times. He had also been a member of the Congress and Shiv Sena parties before joining the NCP.



