    National emblem to replace Sheikh Abdullah's image from J&K police medals, announces govt

    "In modification to Para 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on the side of the medal shall be replaced with 'The National Emblem of the Government of India,' said Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal in an official notification.

    National emblem to replace Sheikh Abdullah s image from J&K police medals announces govt gcw
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    The administration has decided to replace the picture of previous chief minister Sheikh Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir Police medals with the national insignia. Abdullah, also known as 'Sher-i-Kashmir,' is the founder of the National Conference party and the first elected Prime Minister of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The opposite side should be inscribed with 'Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry' and 'Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service,'" it said.

    Also Read | Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

    The police medals were established in 2001 and are awarded on New Year's Day, Republic Day, and Independence Day in two categories: bravery and exemplary service. Another directive, published on January 25, said that the nomenclature of 'Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medals' has been modified to 'Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals.'

    The January directive came only days after the government banned the holiday commemorating Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary, also known as 'Sher-i-Kashmir.' The January decree came only days after the government scrapped the holiday commemorating Sheikh Abdullah's birth day, also known as Sher-i-Kashmir'. The police medals were established in 2001 and are awarded on New Year's Day, Republic Day, and Independence Day in two categories: bravery and exemplary service.

    Opposing the action, National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar termed it a "erasure of history," adding that Sheikh Abdullah will continue to control people's hearts in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also Read | Restaurants cannot force customers to pay service charge: Govt

    "With all due respect to National Emblem, these attempts to obliterate our history, identity, and icon demonstrate the nefariousness of those in charge. The people at J&K have worked hard on many fronts to get to where they are now. They struggled against oppression and dictatorship. That cannot be changed. Not by altering or replacing names. No matter what they or their masters do, Sheikh Abdullah will continue to control the hearts of the people of J&K," the NC leader stated.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
