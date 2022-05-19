Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

    The arguments on the quantum of sentence of Yasin Malik will be heard on May 25 by Special Judge Praveen Singh. The court also ordered Malik to provide an affidavit on his financial holdings before the next hearing date.

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader, was found guilty of terror funding by an NIA court in Delhi on Thursday. The arguments on the quantum of sentence of Yasin Malik will be heard on May 25 by Special Judge Praveen Singh. The court also ordered Malik to provide an affidavit on his financial holdings before the next hearing date.

    Malik pled guilty to all counts, including those under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before the court earlier this month in the terrorist and separatist activities case that shook the Valley in 2017. He informed the court that he would not contest the charges brought against him, which included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA, as well as sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Malik has been detained at Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail since 2019. 

    Also Read | The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film

    The accusations were also brought against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, according to the chargesheet issued in connection with the case. The court has also indicted Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessmen Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, and others.

    Also Read | NIA court orders action on Pak-funded Kashmiri separatists, LeT-HM bosses

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gyanvapi mosque case SC asks Varanasi court to not pass any orders today defers matter till Friday gcw

    Gyanvapi mosque case: SC asks Varanasi court to not pass any orders today; defers matter till Friday

    Gyanvapi mosque case Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court SC to resume hearing gcw

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Terrorists are terrorists: Congress "strongly condemns" SC's decision to free Rajiv Gandhi's assassin - adt

    Terrorists are terrorists: Congress "strongly condemns" SC's decision to free Rajiv Gandhi's assassin

    Looks A Lot Like Sri Lanka: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Indian economy - adt

    Looks A Lot Like Sri Lanka: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Indian economy

    Recent Stories

    Thomas Tuchel desperate for Todd Boehly Chelsea takeover to happen; here is s why-ayh

    Thomas Tuchel desperate for Todd Boehly's Chelsea takeover to happen; here's why

    Hollywood Alia Bhatt jets off for Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot Jamie Dornan drb

    Alia Bhatt jets off for ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    Pictures Janhvi Kapoor dons sexy little black dress; gets brutally trolled RBA

    Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor dons sexy little black dress; gets brutally trolled

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have enjoyed my time at IPL - KKR kolkata knight riders outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'I've enjoyed my time at IPL' - KKR's outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum

    CUET PG 2022: Application to begin today, last date is June 18 - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Application to begin today, last date is June 18

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon