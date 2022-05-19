Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

The arguments on the quantum of sentence of Yasin Malik will be heard on May 25 by Special Judge Praveen Singh. The court also ordered Malik to provide an affidavit on his financial holdings before the next hearing date.

Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader, was found guilty of terror funding by an NIA court in Delhi on Thursday. The arguments on the quantum of sentence of Yasin Malik will be heard on May 25 by Special Judge Praveen Singh. The court also ordered Malik to provide an affidavit on his financial holdings before the next hearing date.

Malik pled guilty to all counts, including those under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before the court earlier this month in the terrorist and separatist activities case that shook the Valley in 2017. He informed the court that he would not contest the charges brought against him, which included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA, as well as sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Malik has been detained at Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail since 2019.

The accusations were also brought against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, according to the chargesheet issued in connection with the case. The court has also indicted Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessmen Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, and others.

