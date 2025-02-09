Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds

Mysuru girl, Sara Romio, has made it to the India Book of Records by naming all Indian states and their capitals in just 40 seconds.

Sara Romio, a 4-and-a-half-year-old from Mysuru, has made it to the India Book of Records by naming all Indian states and their capitals in just 40 seconds, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). Born in June 2020, Sara is the daughter of Madhuri, a homemaker, and Romio Tyson, a marketing professional. She currently attends Pre-K at Saint Brigade Nursery School.

Her mother, Madhuri, revealed that Sara effortlessly picked up the names while playing, listening in on lessons taught by her aunt, Maria Shainy, who tutors students from classes 1 to 8. Remarkably, within just a month, Sara had mastered them all, the TOI report said.

Mysuru girl's mother on her brilliance

The 4-year-old Mysuru girl's mother said, "We didn't push her to learn; she did it all on her own. It's truly a blessing from God." After spotting a competition on YouTube, Sara’s parents submitted a video of her performance on January 7. By January 14, they received confirmation of her record, and the official announcement followed on February 4.

But Sara’s talents don’t stop there. She has also won first place in poem recitation, acting, and dancing at her nursery school. She dreams of joining the army one day while continuing to nurture her passion for dance.

