'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not...': AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses Delhi CM's message

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh on Tuesday (April 16) addressed the media, condemning the treatment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, asserting Kejriwal's innocence and character. Singh addressed a press conference, relaying a message from Kejriwal, who stressed, "My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist."

Singh highlighted the restricted conditions under which Kejriwal met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, suggesting a deliberate effort to demean Kejriwal by the central government. Kejriwal was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and is currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

A Delhi court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23, prompting the AAP national convenor to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. Singh accused authorities of continuous attempts to undermine Kejriwal's morale, asserting his resilience amidst adversity.

Singh also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent interview, particularly his defense of electoral bonds, deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Singh called for an apology from PM Modi for what he perceived as an insult to the judiciary and the nation.

The press conference highlighted the growing political tensions surrounding Kejriwal's detention and the broader implications for democratic processes in India.

