Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR

An altercation erupted at GND College in Bidar over "Jai Shree Ram" chants, leading to a physical clash between students. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as tensions escalated, resulting in an assault on student Virendra Patil. Ministers visited to assess the situation, and FIRs were filed against 18 students. Investigations aim to prevent future incidents and restore harmony.

A heated altercation broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GND College) in Bidar city over the playing of the 'Jai Shri Ram' song during a college event. The incident took place around 1:30 PM yesterday and led to a full-scale riot among the students, prompting mutual complaints and police intervention.

The clash occurred at GND College near Mylur, where students engaged in a violent confrontation following an argument about the 'Jai Shri Ram' song. As tensions escalated, the situation turned physical, resulting in injuries and multiple complaints being filed.

Nataraj Sheet, a student involved in the incident, filed a complaint against 18 students of different castes at the Gandhiganj police station. According to Nataraj, the conflict began after the song was played, leading to him being assaulted by a group of over 30 people, who allegedly hit him with a sword, causing severe injuries. The police have registered a case against Nataraj under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

In a counter-complaint, Mahmud Anas, a first-year student at GND College, reported that he was attacked by 5-6 people. Anas stated that he was suspected of creating a disturbance during the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant and was subsequently assaulted with fists and a sword. The police have filed a case under IPC sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323, 324, and 149.

The Gandhiganj police have registered two separate cases and are actively investigating the incident. Authorities are working to gather more evidence and testimonies to understand the full extent of the events that transpired and to ensure justice is served.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the local community and college administration. Efforts are being made to restore peace and prevent further escalation of tensions within the college premises.

