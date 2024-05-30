Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR

    An altercation erupted at GND College in Bidar over "Jai Shree Ram" chants, leading to a physical clash between students. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as tensions escalated, resulting in an assault on student Virendra Patil. Ministers visited to assess the situation, and FIRs were filed against 18 students. Investigations aim to prevent future incidents and restore harmony.

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 30, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    A heated altercation broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GND College) in Bidar city over the playing of the 'Jai Shri Ram' song during a college event. The incident took place around 1:30 PM yesterday and led to a full-scale riot among the students, prompting mutual complaints and police intervention.

    The clash occurred at GND College near Mylur, where students engaged in a violent confrontation following an argument about the 'Jai Shri Ram' song. As tensions escalated, the situation turned physical, resulting in injuries and multiple complaints being filed.

    Nataraj Sheet, a student involved in the incident, filed a complaint against 18 students of different castes at the Gandhiganj police station. According to Nataraj, the conflict began after the song was played, leading to him being assaulted by a group of over 30 people, who allegedly hit him with a sword, causing severe injuries. The police have registered a case against Nataraj under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

    In a counter-complaint, Mahmud Anas, a first-year student at GND College, reported that he was attacked by 5-6 people. Anas stated that he was suspected of creating a disturbance during the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant and was subsequently assaulted with fists and a sword. The police have filed a case under IPC sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323, 324, and 149.

    The Gandhiganj police have registered two separate cases and are actively investigating the incident. Authorities are working to gather more evidence and testimonies to understand the full extent of the events that transpired and to ensure justice is served.

    The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the local community and college administration. Efforts are being made to restore peace and prevent further escalation of tensions within the college premises.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB vkp

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

    Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway vkp

    BREAKING: Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway

    Love triangle tragedy in Karnataka: Koppal man arrested for triple murder over lover's marriage to brother vkp

    Love triangle tragedy in Karnataka: Koppal man arrested for triple murder over lover's marriage to brother

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India

    Unknown bag creates panic among residents in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar, police rush to scene vkp

    Unknown bag creates panic among residents in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar, police rush to scene

    Recent Stories

    Modi first PM to lower dignity of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh in letter to Punjab voters snt

    Modi first PM to lower dignity of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh in letter to Punjab voters

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react RKK

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react

    Caught on camera: Pakistani cab driver attempts to run over Jewish students, Rabbi in NY's Brooklyn (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Pakistani cab driver attempts to run over Jewish students, Rabbi in NY's Brooklyn (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB vkp

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know AJR

    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon