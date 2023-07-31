Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Muslim side must fix 'historic' mistake: CM Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi mosque row

    The Uttar Pradesh CM emphasized that the walls of the structure seem to bear a message, indicating that there might be a historical oversight that needs to be addressed. He called for a proposal from the Muslim society to work towards finding a solution to the ongoing dispute surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the Muslim society to come forward and find a resolution to what he refers to as a "historical mistake" concerning the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. The statement comes amid the ongoing hearing of a petition by the mosque committee, challenging the lower court's order for an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey inside the mosque complex. The Allahabad High Court is expected to render its ruling on the petition on August 3.

    In an interview with a news agency, CM Adityanath expressed that labeling Gyanvapi as a mosque could potentially lead to a dispute. He pointed out elements like a trident (trishul) present inside the mosque, which were not placed there by his administration. Furthermore, he mentioned the presence of a jyotirlinga and dev pratimas (idols) within the mosque complex, suggesting that there are aspects that warrant closer examination.

    The Uttar Pradesh CM emphasized that the walls of the structure seem to bear a message, indicating that there might be a historical oversight that needs to be addressed. He called for a proposal from the Muslim society to work towards finding a solution to the ongoing dispute surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque.

    The Gyanvapi mosque hit headlines in 2021 after a group of women approached a court in Varanasi for permission to worship deities in the Gyanvapi complex, located right next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

    The court then ordered a video survey of the complex during which an object was discovered that a section of people claimed to be a shivling. The mosque management committee, however, said it was part of a fountain in the 'Wuzukhana' (pool) to wash hands and feet before prayers.

    The matter reached the Supreme Court, which sealed off the pool to prevent the situation from escalating.

