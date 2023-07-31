Manipur viral video incident may not be isolated case: CJI expresses concern, asks how many cases filed

Manipur viral video case: While acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Chief Justice remarked, "This video is not the only incident of assault on women. The affidavit filed by the home secretary indicates multiple instances."

During a hearing regarding the widely circulated video of women being paraded naked in Manipur, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday (July 31) noted that this distressing incident was not an isolated case of sexual violence since the outbreak of ethnic violence in the northeastern state over the past two months.

In response to the traumatizing ordeal they endured, the women who were subjected to the naked parade and sexual assault in Manipur have approached the Supreme Court with a fresh petition. Alongside their plea for the protection of their identities, the survivors have filed a separate application concerning the FIR related to the May 4 sexual assault incident.

During the proceedings, the CJI inquired the Attorney General about the number of FIRs registered pertaining to assaults on women since the outbreak of violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities on May 3.

Expressing concern, the CJI emphasized that they should not wait for another video to surface before directing the registration of FIRs.

Representing the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal conveyed that they do not seek a CBI investigation into the incident, nor do they wish to transfer the case outside the state.

Sibal accused the police of collaborating with the perpetrators of the violence and leading them to the victims. This raised doubts about the state's capability to safeguard its citizens.

In response to the critical situation, the Supreme Court called for the establishment of a comprehensive mechanism to address violence against women in the strife-torn state.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the distressing case of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). With the formal transfer completed, the CBI has initiated its inquiry and lodged an FIR.

Through an affidavit presented by its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MHA further requested the apex court to relocate the trial proceedings outside Manipur to ensure a timely conclusion. Up to this point, seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case.

The incident, which involved the sexual assault of the two women, came to light on June 19 when a video capturing the horrifying act went viral online. The police had registered a case involving abduction, gangrape, and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district, and the subsequent arrests followed in relation to this matter.

