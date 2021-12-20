  • Facebook
    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash

    The comedian turned to Twitter and published a link to purchase tickets for his two-hour comedy show "Dhandho," which will take place on January 16.

    Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian who was refused permission to perform in Bengaluru last month due to protests by some right-wing organisations, is planning to appear in Kolkata in January. The comedian turned to Twitter and published a link to purchase tickets for his two-hour comedy show "Dhandho," which will take place on January 16. The Rs 799 seats were "filling rapidly," according to the online ticket purchasing portal BookMyShow.

     

    Faruqui came under fire in November after the Bengaluru Police rejected permission for a stand-up comedy concert in the city, sparking outrage from Hindu right-wing outfits who claimed he had offended Hindu feelings in one of his gigs.

    The 29-year-old comic had stated that his concert, which had sold more than 600 tickets, had been cancelled due to "threats of venue destruction." The show's revenues were meant to go to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's philanthropic organisation. Faruqui also stated that 12 of his events had to be cancelled in the previous two months due to threats to the venue and the crowd. On Twitter, the comedian stated, "My name is Munawar Faruqui, and this has been his time, and everyone has been a fantastic audience."

    Also Read | 'Threat to law and order': Bengaluru Police don't allow Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy

    A few days later, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, a prominent opponent of the administration, announced that his gigs in Bengaluru had been cancelled after the organisers received threats. Faruqui spent a month in jail earlier this year in Indore after a BJP MLA's son filed an FIR in January, accusing the comedian of hurting religious emotions through his act.

    Earlier this month, after being denied permission to perform in Bengaluru, senior Congress member Digvijaya Singh invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to a show in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

