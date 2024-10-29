Mumbai SHOCKER! 4-year-old boy dies after mother's boyfriend kicks him for urinating on his pants

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 4-year-old died after his mother's boyfriend allegedly kicked him when he accidently urinated on his pants in his mother's absence.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 4-year-old died after his mother's boyfriend allegedly kicked him when he accidently urinated on his pants in his mother's absence. The tragic incident unfolded in Nehru Nagar, Mumbai suburbs on Saturday. The accused, Riteshkumar Chandravanshi (19) was arrested on murder charges, according to police.

The boy's mother, who works as a cook, filed a formal complaint detailing the grim events. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the woman told cops that she has two children from her estranged husband, who currently lives in Bihar. She had separated from him, as they had frequent quarrels. Earlier this year, she entered into a relationship with Chandravanshi. The couple had moved to a rented room in the Nehru Nagar slums in May.

The woman had gone to work as usual on the day of the incident. When she returned, she saw her son in pain, crying and clutching his stomach. He informed that “Riteshkumar had kicked him.” Alarmed, the mother rushed him to Sion Hospital, where doctors struggled to treat the child’s internal injuries. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

During investigation, cops found that when the boy accidentally urinated on Riteshkumar’s pants, he, enraged, threw a fatal blow that ultimately claimed the boy’s life.

