Chhattisgarh SHOCKER! Serial rapist, out on parole, rapes minor daughter, niece, threatens them

In a shocking incident, a rape convict who was out on parole raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece in Koriya district in north Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh SHOCKER! Serial rapist, out on parole, rapes minor daughter, niece, threatens them shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a rape convict who was out on parole raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece in Koriya district in north Chhattisgarh. The 36-year-old accused, a history-sheeter, had raped others in the past and was already serving time in Ambikapur jail for another rape, police said.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the accused's daughter told cops that he raped her at home on October 19 and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

He raped his niece on October 21 after taking her to the forest on the pretext of gathering firewood and threatened her too, Koriya SP Suraj Singh Parihar said.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Minor rape victim, returning home with family, shot dead in Sambhal; accused was out on bail

The girls were traumatised and did not approach police but eventually, they mustered the courage to report the crime on Saturday. The accused got to know about it and fled.

As further investigation is underway, police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay vkp

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Meth lab with Mexican cartel ties busted in Delhi's own 'Breaking Bad' operation AJR

Meth lab with Mexican cartel ties busted in Delhi's own 'Breaking Bad' operation

Waqf property dispute Government will withdraw notices given to farmers says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Mumbai SHOCKER! 4-year-old boy dies after mother's boyfriend kicks him for urinating on his pants shk

Mumbai SHOCKER! 4-year-old boy dies after mother's boyfriend kicks him for urinating on his pants

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads vkp

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage and friendship in the Kapoor family vkp

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage, friendship in the Kapoor family

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay vkp

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach ATG

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach

cricket Kerala vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Match Heading for Draw scr

Kerala vs Bengal: Ranji Trophy match heading for draw

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon