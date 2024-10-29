Chhattisgarh SHOCKER! Serial rapist, out on parole, rapes minor daughter, niece, threatens them

In a shocking incident, a rape convict who was out on parole raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece in Koriya district in north Chhattisgarh.

In a shocking incident, a rape convict who was out on parole raped his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece in Koriya district in north Chhattisgarh. The 36-year-old accused, a history-sheeter, had raped others in the past and was already serving time in Ambikapur jail for another rape, police said.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the accused's daughter told cops that he raped her at home on October 19 and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

He raped his niece on October 21 after taking her to the forest on the pretext of gathering firewood and threatened her too, Koriya SP Suraj Singh Parihar said.

The girls were traumatised and did not approach police but eventually, they mustered the courage to report the crime on Saturday. The accused got to know about it and fled.

As further investigation is underway, police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

