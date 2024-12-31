Mumbai-Nagpur expressway: Over 50 vehicles punctured on Samruddhi Mahamarg, commuters left stuck

Over 50 vehicles were punctured on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg after passing over a fallen iron board, causing a massive traffic jam near Washim. Authorities are investigating the mishap, raising safety concerns on the 701-km expressway plagued by recurring incidents and management lapses.

A chaotic incident unfolded on the high-speed Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, leaving over 50 vehicles with punctured tyres and commuters stranded. The mishap occurred on December 29 around 10 PM near Malegaon and Vanoja Toll Plaza in Washim district, causing confusion and a massive traffic jam.

The trouble began when an iron board was found lying on the road, puncturing the tyres of vehicles that passed over it. Both four-wheelers and cargo trucks were impacted, resulting in long queues of vehicles stretching for kilometres. The situation left travellers stuck for hours as no immediate assistance was available on the highway.



Upon investigation, locals discovered that the sharp edges of the fallen iron board were responsible for the punctures. Authorities are now probing whether the board accidentally fell or was deliberately placed, raising questions about safety measures on the expressway.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), responsible for the highway’s maintenance, confirmed the incident. According to officials, the iron plate had fallen from a trailer with the registration number NL 01 AE 7143. Vehicles driving over the board at high speed suffered tire damage, further aggravating the situation.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg control room received reports of the incident at 8:28 PM, following which state highway police were dispatched to the site. The police diverted affected vehicles to the roadside, ensuring passenger safety, and provided water to those stranded. A hydraulic crane was later brought in from the Malegaon toll booth to remove the heavy iron plate from the road.

In the aftermath, frustration among commuters boiled over, with some attempting to set the trailer ablaze. The police intervened, calming the situation and advising affected parties to file complaints at the local police station.

This incident is the latest in a series of mishaps on the 701-kilometre expressway, which connects Mumbai to Nagpur. Dubbed one of India’s longest greenfield road projects, the Samruddhi Mahamarg aims to reduce travel time between the two cities. However, safety on the six-lane, controlled-access highway has been a persistent concern.



In June, a tragic collision near Kadwanchi village in Jalna district claimed six lives and injured four others. Such incidents have raised questions about the highway's operational readiness and the measures in place to ensure commuter safety.

MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Kumar Gaikwad assured that efforts are underway to improve safety and avoid such incidents in the future. Investigations are ongoing to determine responsibility for the fallen iron plate and prevent similar disruptions.

