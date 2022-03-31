Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Metro will be getting two new lines in early April; all about it

    Both lines are entirely elevated, and Metro 2A, which runs from Dahisar west to D.N. Nagar (Andheri west), and Metro 7, which runs from Dahisar east to Andheri east, will greatly assist residents in the northwestern suburbs.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Almost 8 years after the country's financial capital received its first east-west Mumbai Metro One track, two more lines are scheduled to be partially available to the public shortly, a top official said. S.V.R. Srinivas, Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), told media that the two new lines, Metro 2A and Metro 7, will be operating in early April, with the precise date to be revealed in a day or so.

    The MMRDA is said to have received the final approval of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety after meeting all of the conditions for the project, which has missed multiple preliminary timelines for commencing commercial operations since October 2021.

    "#MMRDA caresses Mumbai's soul!" India's financial centre is becoming more commutable. #Mumbai Metro 20 km0 #Metro Lines 2A andA7 are preparing for us all! MMRDA greets Mumbaikars," the MMRDA stated earlier in the day in a tweet.

    When finished, Metro 7 will be 33.50 km long with 29 stops, while Metro 2A would be 18 km long with 17 stations along route.

    The two new Metro Lines, which run parallel to the Western Express Highway, the Western Railway suburban portion, the S. V. Road, and the Link Road, are designed to relieve road congestion and overcrowding in local trains by up to one-third.

    The news comes nearly a year after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat launched the trial runs of these two lines in May. On June 8, 2014, the first elevated 11.4 km long corridor, Mumbai Metro One Blue Line 1, was inaugurated, linking Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar in Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
