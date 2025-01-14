BIZARRE! UP man dies in burrow after getting stuck while trying to catch porcupine

Pramod Kumar, 35, found dead in porcupine burrow in Bijnor, UP, 36 hours after going missing. Police await postmortem report, investigating cause of death, with suffocation suspected.

Bijnor: A bizarre incident occurred in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old man, Pramod Kumar, was found dead inside a porcupine burrow. Kumar, a resident of Bawanpura, had gone missing on Saturday and was discovered by local farmers on Sunday evening, nearly 36 hours later.

When the farmers found Kumar, more than half of his body was stuck inside the 2m-deep narrow tunnel-like pit in a sugarcane field, and only his legs was visible. The police were present when Kumar's body was pulled out, and it has been sent for postmortem.

According to Sangram Singh, Circle Inspector, "It seems to be a porcupine burrow, but the cause of death is still unclear. We're waiting for the postmortem report." A local villager speculated that Kumar might have tried to catch a porcupine and got stuck, eventually dying of suffocation. The villager also noted that the rain had made the area slippery, and the upper layer might have caved in on Kumar.

Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh mentioned that the area has numerous porcupine burrows, as well as tunnels dug by jackals. The police are currently investigating the matter.

