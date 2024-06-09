Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mumbai: Close call as IndiGo flight lands while Air India plane takes off on same runway; WATCH viral video

    A flight belonging to carrier IndiGo landed on the Runway 27 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while an Air India flight was still taking off. The near miss incident involved two Airbus A320neos.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Hundreds of passengers had an extremely close call at Mumbai airport after an IndiGo aircraft touched down on the same runway from which an Air India jet was taking off. In a swift response, aviation regular Directorate of Civil Aviation has launched a probe and derostered an Air Traffic Control official. While an Air India flight was still taking off, an IndiGo aircraft made a landing on Runway 27 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

    Two Airbus A320neos were engaged in the near-miss event. According to a report by aviation news site Simple Flying, the Air India flight 657 was taking off for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV), while the IndiGo aircraft 5053 was arriving from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (IDR) and landed on Runway 27.

    "ATC granted landing permission to IndiGo aircraft 6E 6053 from Indore at Mumbai Airport on June 8, 2024. In accordance with ATC instructions, the Pilot in Command carried out the approach and landing. Passenger safety is our first priority at IndiGo, and we have reported the issue in accordance with protocol," the airline stated in a statement to the aviation news site.

    Air India, too, said ATC cleared its plane for take-off. "AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off. The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off movement in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more on the clearance given to the airlines," it has said in a statement.

    Two IndiGo aircraft passed each other in uncomfortably close proximity on November 17 of last year. This occurred when they were leaving Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

