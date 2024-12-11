Opinion | Muhammad al-Bashir: The engineer-turned-leader steering Syria's transitional government

In addition, Muhammad al-Bashir previously led the administration established by rebel forces, which governs parts of northwest Syria, including areas in Idlib. This region remains one of the last strongholds controlled by opposition groups.

The rebels who removed President Bashar al-Assad from power and now control Syria announced on Tuesday that they have appointed a transitional head of government to lead the country until March 1.

A statement from Mohammad al-Bashir, shared on state television’s Telegram account, confirmed the appointment. He said, "The general command has given us the responsibility of leading the transitional government until March 1." The statement also introduced him as "the new Syrian prime minister." This temporary government will help manage the country during this period of transition.

Media reports claim that Muhammad al-Bashir is closely linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a strong insurgent group in Syria.

HTS is a military coalition that has played a major role in the Syrian conflict, including leading efforts to seize Damascus.

Muhammad al-Bashir, a prominent figure in Syria's opposition, has recently been chosen to lead the transitional government. Born in 1983 in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Idlib, Syria, al-Bashir has a background that combines both technical and religious education, as well as extensive experience in leadership and administration.

Education

Muhammad al-Bashir pursued higher education in two very different fields:

● He graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Electronics from the Faculty of Communications at the University of Aleppo.

● Later, he earned another Bachelor’s degree in Sharia and Law from Idlib University, reflecting his interest in Islamic studies and legal matters.

In addition to his formal degrees, al-Bashir has also completed professional training:

● In 2021, he obtained a Project Management Certificate from the International Academy of Training, Languages, and Consulting.

● He also received a certificate in Planning Principles and Administrative Organization in the same year, enhancing his managerial skills.

Career journey

Al-Bashir has held various roles in both technical and administrative fields over the years:

● Syrian Gas Company: In 2011, he worked as the Head of the Precision Instrumentation Department, showcasing his expertise in engineering.

● Al-Amal Educational Institute: He served as the Director, contributing to the educational sector.

● Ministry of Endowments : Al-Bashir played a leadership role as the Director of Sharia Education, focusing on religious and educational programs.

His involvement with the opposition's "Salvation Government" in Idlib gave him more experience in governance:

● He was the Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs , responsible for managing aid and development programs.

● Later, he became the Director of Associations Affairs in the same ministry, where he oversaw partnerships with various organizations.

Recent leadership role

In January 2024, the Shura Council of the Salvation Government in Idlib elected al-Bashir as its prime minister. This position further solidified his role as a key leader in Syria's opposition, and now, he has been tasked with forming the transitional government.

The salvation government

The Salvation Government governs opposition-held areas in northwest Syria, mainly in Idlib. It provides basic services like education and healthcare but faces criticism for its close ties to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an insurgent group. Despite challenges, it remains the main authority in these regions during the ongoing conflict.

HTS President : Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of HTS, oversees the group's operations and its influence in northwest Syria.

Why this matters

Muhammad al-Bashir’s diverse background in engineering, religion, and governance reflects the complexity of Syria’s ongoing political transition. His experience in both technical and humanitarian roles makes him a unique choice to lead during this critical period. His leadership will likely focus on rebuilding institutions, addressing humanitarian needs, and navigating the challenges of transitioning toward stability.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

