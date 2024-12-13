MP SHOCKER! Couple whose kids gifted piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra found hanging

A businessman, Manoj Parmar, and his wife Neha were found dead in their residence in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to the pressure of investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and legal proceedings.

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday morning, where a businessman, Manoj Parmar, and his wife, Neha, were discovered dead at their residence in Ashta. The couple was found hanging, and their family claims that they were under immense stress due to actions initiated against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Parmar recently drew attention when his children presented a piggy bank to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Nyay Yatra. The Congress party has alleged that Parmar became a target of the BJP following this incident.

On December 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on four properties belonging to Manoj Parmar in Indore and Sehore. These actions were part of a money laundering investigation connected to a 2017 FIR filed by the CBI. During the raids, officials seized documents detailing various movable and immovable assets and froze a bank account containing Rs 3.5 lakh.

Manoj Parmar had previously been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 6 crore fraud involving a nationalized bank. A suicide note was reportedly discovered at the scene, but authorities have not disclosed its contents.

His family has stated that the pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) played a significant role in the couple's deaths. Parmar's brother told local media that the businessman was experiencing severe mental stress due to the ED's actions and the ongoing legal proceedings.

In September 2022, the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected a petition filed by Manoj Parmar seeking to dismiss the CBI FIR filed in December 2017. The FIR accused him of forgery and criminal conspiracy. Parmar had argued that a similar case had already been filed by the local police in October 2017, but the court upheld the continuation of the CBI investigation.

He faced accusations of facilitating loans amounting to crores of rupees under a government scheme by submitting fraudulent quotations, bills, and TIN numbers, despite not being involved in the loan sector. It was also discovered that his company did not exist. The Ashta police filed FIR No. 858/2017 regarding a loan transaction with Prashant Gupta, while the CBI investigated 18 loan transactions, leading to a charge sheet for illegal loan disbursements.

