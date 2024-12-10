MP: PWD engineer thrashed with slippers for allegedly molesting woman on pretext of offering job (WATCH)

A video has surfaced on social media where a woman can be seen thrashing a PWD sub-engineer with her 'Chappals' inside a room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

A video has surfaced on social media where a woman can be seen thrashing a PWD sub-engineer with her 'Chappals' inside a room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. According to reports, the PWD engineer had allegedly called the woman into a room at Dabra Rest House and tried to molest her on pretext of offering a job.

The accused PWD employee has been identified as Ram Swaroop Kushwaha, resident of Datia and sub-engineer posted in Dabra. The victim was heard accusing of cheating her in the name of a job.

Also read: Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post

In the viral video, the woman was heard saying that the engineer had troubled her a lot and also threatening him to call the police. The woman can be seen fiercely charging at the engineer with her slippers.

After the video went viral, the police reached the spot but the woman did not lodge any complaint.

Latest Videos