MP: PWD engineer thrashed with slippers for allegedly molesting woman on pretext of offering job (WATCH)

A video has surfaced on social media where a woman can be seen thrashing a PWD sub-engineer with her 'Chappals' inside a room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

MP: PWD engineer thrashed with slippers for allegedly molesting woman on pretext of offering job (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

A video has surfaced on social media where a woman can be seen thrashing a PWD sub-engineer with her 'Chappals' inside a room in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. According to reports, the PWD engineer had allegedly called the woman into a room at Dabra Rest House and tried to molest her on pretext of offering a job.

The accused PWD employee has been identified as Ram Swaroop Kushwaha, resident of Datia and sub-engineer posted in Dabra. The victim was heard accusing of cheating her in the name of a job.

Also read: Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post

In the viral video, the woman was heard saying that the engineer had troubled her a lot and also threatening him to call the police. The woman can be seen fiercely charging at the engineer with her slippers. 

After the video went viral, the police reached the spot but the woman did not lodge any complaint.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration AJR

Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore? gcw

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore?

Recent Stories

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

Vivo T3x to Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends gcw

Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon