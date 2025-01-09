MP man kills 28 pet pigeons by twisting their necks to seek revenge on his neighbour over personal feud

In a shocking incident, a man in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly killed 28 pet pigeons kept by his neighbour by twisting their necks.

In a shocking incident, a man in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly killed 28 pet pigeons kept by his neighbour by twisting their necks. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening at the residence of Kajal Roy, a pigeon breeder, in Scindia Nagar.

Kajal, who lovingly nurtures over 50 pigeons, was drawn to the rooftop after hearing cries of her birds. She spotted her neighbor, Mohit Khan, fleeing the scene alongside an unidentified accomplice. Upon inspection, she discovered 28 of her pigeons were dead and their necks twisted.

"This horrifying act stems from personal enmity," claimed Kajal in her report to the police. She alleged that longstanding disputes with Mohit escalated to this ghastly act.

Authorities responded swiftly, involving the Forest Department and arranging a veterinary examination of the dead birds. “The pigeon breeder witnessed her neighbor fleeing from the roof. Following the medical examination of the birds, the bodies were buried. A case has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act, and efforts are ongoing to find the accused,” stated a police officer.

Police have now launched a manhunt to trace Mohit Khan and his unidentified accomplice.

