Moradabad mayor trolled for faking blood donation on PM Modi's birthday; Watch video

A video of Moradabad Mayor and BJP leader Vinod Agarwal pretending to donate blood at a drive for PM Modi's birthday went viral, drawing criticism online. Agarwal claims he was told he couldn't donate due to his diabetes, but the video shows him leaving before the procedure.

The Mayor of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and senior BJP leader Vinod Agarwal faced flak on social media after a video of him faking donating blood during a drive organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday went viral. The incident occurred on September 17, at the local BJP headquarters. The footage shows the Mayor reclining on a bed at a blood donation site while a healthcare professional prepares to take his blood pressure. However, the BJP leader instructs the doctor not to proceed with the treatment.

As the paramedic takes out the needle, the Mayor suddenly gets up from the bed and leaves the room.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users chastised Agarwal for making a false blood donation only for the camera.

When asked about the viral video, the BJP leader said it was a ploy by his enemies to discredit him. Agarwal stated that he went to the camp to donate blood, but when told that he was diabetic, the doctor informed him that he could not donate.

“On September 17, a blood donation camp was organised by the youth wing of the BJP. I also expressed my desire to donate blood. So, before taking blood, the doctor asked me if I had any disease. I told him that I have diabetes and two years ago, I had a heart problem. The doctor then told me that I could not donate blood. So, I got up immediately,” Vinod Agarwal said.

Blood donation drives were one of many events planned across states to celebrate PM Modi's birthday on September 17.

Latest Videos