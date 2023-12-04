Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will Zoramthanga retain Aizawl East-I?

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Aizawl East-I is a crucial assembly constituency, with incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga seeking re-election. Will Zoramthanga be able to retain Aizawl East-I?

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Aizawl East-I Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    The Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Zoram People’s Party are locked in a neck-to-neck fight in Mizoram, according to the exit polls. Aizawl East-I is a crucial assembly constituency, with incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga seeking re-election.

    Zoramthanga, the Mizo National Front (MNF) president, won the seat in the 2018 assembly elections by a margin of 2,504 votes against an independent candidate, K Sapdanga.

    Zoramthanga, known for his strong dedication to Mizo nationalism, has had a lengthy presence in the Aizawl East-I constituency. His earlier tenure in important cabinet roles demonstrates his crucial involvement in Mizoram's political history.

    This seat is anticipated to reshape the political landscape of Mizoram, given its historical significance and the fierce competition among prominent parties.

    Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will MNF to retain power? counting to begin at 8 am

    The MNF, ZPM and Congress each have fielded their candidates in all the 40 seats. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates in 23 seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting in four seats. There are 27 Independent candidates too.

    According to the Election Commission, around 80.6 per cent (6.8 lakh) of the total of 8.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in this year's Mizoram election. This is slightly higher than the voter turnout of 80.03 percent in 2018 elections and slightly lower than 80.82 percent in 2013 elections.
     

    What happened in previous polls?

    In the 2018 Mizoram elections, the Aizawl East - I seat had been won by Zoramthanga of the MNF. The Independent candidate K Sapdanga had come in second place.

    In the previous Assembly polls, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a significant victory with 26 out of the 40 seats, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress Party won eight and five seats, respectively.

    Also Read | Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 7:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will MNF to retain power? Counting to begin at 8 am

    Explained From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Memes mock Kejriwal as voters reject AAP; party fails to win single seat in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh snt

    Memes mock Kejriwal as voters reject AAP; party fails to win single seat in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

    India refrains from signing COP28 Health and Climate Declaration citing greenhouse gas concerns: Report snt

    India refrains from signing COP28 Health and Climate Declaration citing greenhouse gas concerns: Report

    Gearing up for hat-trick in 2024: How state polls results show 'Modi magic' remains strong in Hindi heartland snt

    Gearing up for hat-trick in 2024: How state polls results show 'Modi magic' remains strong in Hindi heartland

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will MNF to retain power? Counting to begin at 8 am

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day RKK

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day

    Jaaved Jaffrey's 60th birthday: 7 best roles of the actor SHG

    Jaaved Jaffrey's 60th birthday: 7 best roles of the actor

    Explained From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon