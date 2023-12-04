Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will Zoramthanga retain Aizawl East-I?

Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Aizawl East-I is a crucial assembly constituency, with incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga seeking re-election. Will Zoramthanga be able to retain Aizawl East-I?

The Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Zoram People’s Party are locked in a neck-to-neck fight in Mizoram, according to the exit polls. Aizawl East-I is a crucial assembly constituency, with incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga seeking re-election.

Zoramthanga, the Mizo National Front (MNF) president, won the seat in the 2018 assembly elections by a margin of 2,504 votes against an independent candidate, K Sapdanga.

Zoramthanga, known for his strong dedication to Mizo nationalism, has had a lengthy presence in the Aizawl East-I constituency. His earlier tenure in important cabinet roles demonstrates his crucial involvement in Mizoram's political history.

This seat is anticipated to reshape the political landscape of Mizoram, given its historical significance and the fierce competition among prominent parties.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will MNF to retain power? counting to begin at 8 am

The MNF, ZPM and Congress each have fielded their candidates in all the 40 seats. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its candidates in 23 seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting in four seats. There are 27 Independent candidates too.

According to the Election Commission, around 80.6 per cent (6.8 lakh) of the total of 8.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in this year's Mizoram election. This is slightly higher than the voter turnout of 80.03 percent in 2018 elections and slightly lower than 80.82 percent in 2013 elections.



What happened in previous polls?

In the 2018 Mizoram elections, the Aizawl East - I seat had been won by Zoramthanga of the MNF. The Independent candidate K Sapdanga had come in second place.

In the previous Assembly polls, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a significant victory with 26 out of the 40 seats, while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress Party won eight and five seats, respectively.

Also Read | Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats