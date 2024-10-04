Miscreants throw meat pieces at devotees during sacred 'Durga Mata Jyot Yatra'; sparks outrage (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage and threatens to stoke communal tensions in Dehi, unidentified miscreants threw meat pieces on the path of Hindu devotees during the sacred 'Durga Mata Jyot Yatra'.

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage and threatens to stoke communal tensions in Dehi, unidentified miscreants threw meat pieces on the path of Hindu devotees during the sacred 'Durga Mata Jyot Yatra'. The shocking incident occurred on Thursday near Tis Hazari metro station in the national capital, as devotees participated in the religious procession dedicated to Goddess Durga during Navratri.

Eyewitnesses reported that two individuals arrived on a scooter, threw the meat pieces, animal skin at the devotees, and quickly fled the scene, disappearing into the bustling streets. This brazen act has left the local community shaken and deeply angered, with many viewing it as a deliberate provocation designed to incite unrest.

The Durga Mata Jyot Yatra is a significant event for Hindu devotees, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and invoking blessings from the goddess. The intrusion of such a sacred procession by an act of disrespect has amplified concerns about the potential for communal strife.

The incident has sparked outrage with users online expressing anger, calling for strict action against those responsible behind the act.

