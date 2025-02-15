MIRACLE! Baby makes full recovery after surviving slashed throat and being left for dead in dustbin in MP

A newborn, Pihu, abandoned in a dustbin with her throat slit, miraculously survived thanks to the efforts of medical professionals in Bhopal. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Bhopal: A tale of abandonment and resilience unfolded in Madhya Pradesh as a newborn baby girl, named Pihu, has defied all odds to survive a brutal attack by her own grandmother. The infant's remarkable journey, marked by tireless efforts of medical professionals and unwavering support, has sent a powerful message of hope and compassion.

On January 11, passersby in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, stumbled upon a blood-soaked newborn abandoned in a dustbin. The baby's throat had been slit, and she was left to die. Locals immediately alerted the authorities, who rushed the infant to the district hospital and later transferred her to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal.

At the hospital, a team of dedicated doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to save Pihu's life. The infant underwent multiple surgeries to repair damaged blood vessels and suture her wounds. Despite the severity of her injuries, Pihu showed remarkable resilience, refusing to give up. Though the cut was deep, it missed some vital arteries and veins.

After a month-long battle, Pihu was finally declared out of danger and discharged from the hospital on Friday. The baby was handed over to a shelter home in Rajgarh, with the permission of the Child Welfare Committee.

"This is the third such case in the past few months. We named one of the girls Khushi, and this infant Pihu," said Dr Dheerendra Shrivastav, HOD at Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Pihu's story is one of the latest among the alarming rise in baby abandonments in Madhya Pradesh. According to the 2022 NCRB report, the state recorded the highest number of newborn abandonments in the country, with 175 cases reported. Most of these babies succumb to their injuries or die from exposure.

Pihu's mother and grandmother were arrested and charged with attempted murder and abandonment.

