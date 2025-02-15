Trouble for Arvind Kejriwal: CVC orders probe into ex-Delhi CM's 'Seesh Mahal' over building norms violations

Centre has ordered a probe into the controversial Rs 45 crore renovation of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence amid allegations of misuse of public funds.

 

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal in trouble! Centre orders probe into 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow ddr
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Centre has ordered a probe into the controversial Rs 45 crore renovation of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence on 6 Flagstaff Road, amid allegations of misuse of public funds.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on February 13 ordered a probe into the renovation of 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the former official residence of ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, following a factual report from the CPWD.

The CVC has directed the CPWD to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations that building norms were violated to construct a lavish mansion spanning 40,000 square yards (8 acres), says a report in ANI.

Also read: Sheesh Mahal to Kejriwal bashing': Twitter flooded with memes as AAP gets thrashing in Delhi polls; BEST ones

Allegations of unauthorized construction and violations

The decision came after the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) submitted a factual report based on a complaint by BJP leader Vijender Gupta. Gupta first raised concerns on October 14, 2024, alleging that government properties—including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road, previously occupied by senior officials and judges—were demolished and merged into the new structure without proper approvals. He claimed that the construction violated ground coverage and Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms, turning the property into a lavish 40,000-square-yard (8-acre) mansion.

Following his complaint, the CVC registered the case for examination on October 16 and forwarded the matter to the CPWD in November for further scrutiny. On October 21, Gupta filed an additional complaint, this time accusing Kejriwal of misusing public funds for extravagant renovations and high-end interiors, far exceeding reasonable limits. The CVC acknowledged the seriousness of these claims on November 5.

A month later, on December 5, the CPWD’s Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) submitted a detailed report, which eventually led to CVC's directive for a full-scale investigation into the matter.

Also read: Rs 28 lakh TV, lavish beds, sofas': CAG reports flags Rs 33 cr spent on Arvind Kejriwal's CM residence

CMO X handle controversy sparks political clash

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy erupted over the renaming of the official social media handle of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on X. The Delhi government reportedly formally requested the platform to restore the handle “@CMODelhi,” which was reportedly renamed '@KejriwalAtWork' under instructions from AAP leaders.

The move follows BJP’s demand for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to intervene, arguing that official government accounts should be passed on to successors as per established protocol.

In an email to X, the CMO requested that access credentials be transferred to the official government email ID (cmdelhi@nic.in) and any unauthorized accounts using the same handle be deactivated immediately.

Vijendra Sachdeva vs Atishi

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi and officials from the IT department of illegally converting a government handle into a personal account for Kejriwal’s use. He also alleged that Atishi misused her caretaker role by holding a press conference to blame the BJP for power cuts in Delhi.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Sachdeva demanded action against her, stating that she should be prevented from making misleading statements while serving in a temporary capacity.

With the bungalow probe and social media controversy unfolding simultaneously, the political battle between the BJP and AAP continues to escalate.

Also read: Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister

