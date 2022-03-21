Mekedatu row: TN assembly passes a resolution against Karnataka

TN water resource minister Durai Murugan criticized Karnataka's move and stated that the decision of announcing the allocation of funds for the dam is against the orders of both SC and Cauvery Water Tribunal.

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the decision of Karnataka to build a Mekedatu dam over the river Cauvery. The Bharatiya Janata Party also supported the resolution in the House.

Durai Murugan, Tamil Nadu water resources minister, brought the resolution in the assembly, opposing Karnataka's decision to allocate funds for the dam's construction. He also requested the Centre to deny the Karnataka government permission to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP also supported the state's decision on the Mekedatu dam issue.

While talking to the media, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran stated that the TN BJP would also appeal to the Central government on the Mekedatu dam issue.

Building a balancing reservoir at Kanakapura in Karnataka's Ramanagara district is part of the Mekedatu multi-purpose project. Tamil Nadu, a neighbouring state, opposes the project, while Karnataka waits for central approval.

An evaluated Rs 9,000 crore project, once completed, is sought to ensure drinking water to neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and Bengaluru. Also, it can generate 400 MW of power.

Karnataka has claimed that the project will aid both states since extra water can be managed between the two during a distress year, and its implementation will not affect the interests of Tamil Nadu's farming communities as its share of water will not be affected.

However, the neighbouring state believes that the project would impound and divert the unregulated water flow due to Tamil Nadu from the Kabini sub-basin, the catchment region below Krishnarajasagara, Simsha, Arkavathy, and Suvarnavathi sub-basins, as well as other tiny streams.

