Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mekedatu row: TN assembly passes a resolution against Karnataka

    TN water resource minister Durai Murugan criticized Karnataka's move and stated that the decision of announcing the allocation of funds for the dam is against the orders of both SC and Cauvery Water Tribunal.

    Mekedatu row: TN assembly passes a resolution against Karnataka - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tamil Nadu, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the decision of Karnataka to build a Mekedatu dam over the river Cauvery. The Bharatiya Janata Party also supported the resolution in the House. 

    Durai Murugan, Tamil Nadu water resources minister, brought the resolution in the assembly, opposing Karnataka's decision to allocate funds for the dam's construction. He also requested the Centre to deny the Karnataka government permission to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP also supported the state's decision on the Mekedatu dam issue.

    While talking to the media, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran stated that the TN BJP would also appeal to the Central government on the Mekedatu dam issue. 

    Building a balancing reservoir at Kanakapura in Karnataka's Ramanagara district is part of the Mekedatu multi-purpose project. Tamil Nadu, a neighbouring state, opposes the project, while Karnataka waits for central approval.

    An evaluated Rs 9,000 crore project, once completed, is sought to ensure drinking water to neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and Bengaluru. Also, it can generate 400 MW of power. 

    Karnataka has claimed that the project will aid both states since extra water can be managed between the two during a distress year, and its implementation will not affect the interests of Tamil Nadu's farming communities as its share of water will not be affected.

    However, the neighbouring state believes that the project would impound and divert the unregulated water flow due to Tamil Nadu from the Kabini sub-basin, the catchment region below Krishnarajasagara, Simsha, Arkavathy, and Suvarnavathi sub-basins, as well as other tiny streams. 

    Also Read: After TN, Puducherry wants Mekedatu dam project scrapped, CM Rangasamy urges PM Modi to reject permission

    Also Read: Karnataka will implement Mekedatu project across Cauvery river, asserts CM Yediyurappa

    Also Read: Karnataka rains: River Cauvery likely to cross highest flood level on August 7 evening, says CW

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files Eyewitness accoubt Kashmiri Pandit exodus

    Kashmir Files: 'Ganjoo was hiding in a rice drum, they shot 6 bullets'

    Goa CM Sawant or Vishwajit Rane: Who will be Goa next CM? BJP likely to make announcement-dnm

    Goa CM Sawant or Vishwajit Rane: Who will be Goa’s next CM? BJP likely to make announcement

    Wife not cooking mutton Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain held gcw

    Wife not cooking mutton: Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain, held

    AAP nominates Harbhajan Singh Raghav Chadha Sandeep Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab gcw

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

    TTD releases online ticket of Arjitha Seva; here's how to book - ADT

    TTD releases online ticket of Arjitha Seva; here's how to book

    Recent Stories

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Pundits predict Cristiano Ronaldo role for Portugal in playoffs-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Pundits predict Ronaldo's role for Portugal in playoffs

    Lacosamide Tablet by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives US approval - ADT

    Lacosamide Tablet by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives US approval

    Who is Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruz? How did she die? Read what police say RCB

    Who is Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruz? How did she die? Read what police say

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt off for vacation to spend quality time See pics drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt off for vacation to spend quality time? See pics

    Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China

    Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic snt

    ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon