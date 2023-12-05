Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Many more meltdowns ahead': PM Modi's dig at 'anti-BJP forces' after Congress defeat

    The specific news clip referenced a purported "meltdown" among the unnamed "anti-BJP forces" following Congress's defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while Telangana stood as a solitary victory for the party.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 5) did not hold back in his response to what he termed the "anti-BJP forces" following the Congress party's disappointing performance in the recently concluded assembly elections across the Hindi heartland states. Reacting to a televised news clip, PM Modi took to X to express his sentiments, criticizing the alleged arrogance, lies, pessimism, and ignorance of these opposing leaders.

    In his comments, the Prime Minister also cautioned against what he described as their persistent "divisive agenda," suggesting that a habit entrenched over 70 years would not vanish easily. He further hinted at more potential setbacks for these forces in the future.

    Earlier, on Monday, PM Modi urged the opposition not to bring their frustration over the election outcomes into Parliament, emphasizing the need to move forward with a positive outlook. He emphasized the importance of constructive discussions on bills and urged all members, especially those in opposition, to make the most of the opportunity for a fresh start, leaving behind negativity and embracing positivity.

    In a pointed remark, PM Modi suggested that if the opposition learns from its defeat and shifts from a negative approach to a positive one during this session, it could significantly alter the country's perception of them. He encouraged them to seize this opportunity, offering advice despite their position as the opposition.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
