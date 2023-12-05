Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas

    The mishap occurred when the minister's police convoy collided with a parked truck, resulting in tragic consequences. Among the injured were two female officers, Rani Kumari and Archana Kumari, alongside Manoj Kumar and Ramesh Kumar.

    Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    In a devastating incident in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday, a collision involving a police vehicle escorting Bihar minister Jama Khan led to the death of driver and left four others severely injured.

    The mishap occurred when the minister's police convoy collided with a parked truck, resulting in tragic consequences. Among the injured were two female officers, Rani Kumari and Archana Kumari, alongside Manoj Kumar and Ramesh Kumar. Following immediate medical attention at a local community health center, they were swiftly transferred to Varanasi for advanced medical care to address their severe injuries.

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken

    The driver's body is currently in police custody, undergoing necessary post-mortem procedures to ascertain the cause of death.

    Upon receiving information about the accident, district officials reached the scene to conduct an initial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collision. Investigations are underway to determine the sequence of events and factors contributing to this tragic incident involving the minister's convoy.

    The repercussions of this accident extend beyond the loss of life and injuries, emphasizing the criticality of road safety protocols and vigilance, especially during official movements. The incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of all individuals on the roads.

    About 2000 Sabarimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I eat mafias for breakfast BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH) snt

    'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken AJR

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-392 December 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-392 December 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vows financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works rkn

    Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vow financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works

    About 2000 Sabrimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations anr

    About 2000 Sabarimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations

    Recent Stories

    CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57 due to liver damage SHG

    CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57 due to liver damage

    I eat mafias for breakfast BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH) snt

    'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)

    Dunki Drop 4 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal shine in riveting tale of friendship [WATCH] ATG

    'Dunki' Drop 4 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal shine in riveting tale of friendship [WATCH]

    How to ace a job interview Ex Google recruiter gives million dollar tips reveals one key thing to avoid gcw

    How to ace a job interview? Ex-Google recruiter gives million-dollar tips; reveals one key thing to avoid

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken AJR

    Cyclone Michaung alert: Odisha to close all schools on December 6, railway precautions taken

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon