Bihar minister's convoy accident leaves one dead, four injured in Rohtas

In a devastating incident in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday, a collision involving a police vehicle escorting Bihar minister Jama Khan led to the death of driver and left four others severely injured.

The mishap occurred when the minister's police convoy collided with a parked truck, resulting in tragic consequences. Among the injured were two female officers, Rani Kumari and Archana Kumari, alongside Manoj Kumar and Ramesh Kumar. Following immediate medical attention at a local community health center, they were swiftly transferred to Varanasi for advanced medical care to address their severe injuries.

The driver's body is currently in police custody, undergoing necessary post-mortem procedures to ascertain the cause of death.

Upon receiving information about the accident, district officials reached the scene to conduct an initial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the collision. Investigations are underway to determine the sequence of events and factors contributing to this tragic incident involving the minister's convoy.

The repercussions of this accident extend beyond the loss of life and injuries, emphasizing the criticality of road safety protocols and vigilance, especially during official movements. The incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of all individuals on the roads.

