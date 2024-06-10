Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

    Sources from the Chief Minister's office reported that Biren Singh was en route to Jiribam, which has been experiencing unrest following the murder of a local man on June 6. The Chief Minister had planned to visit the troubled region on Tuesday.

    The convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was on Monday (June 10) ambushed by armed militants in Kangpokpi district, causing injury to one of the security personnel. The attack took place along National Highway-37 at approximately 10:30 am while the convoy was traveling from Imphal to Jiribam district.

    Sources from the Chief Minister's office reported that Biren Singh was en route to Jiribam, which has been experiencing unrest following the murder of a local man on June 6. The Chief Minister had planned to visit the troubled region on Tuesday.

    The victim, Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old farmer from the Meitei community, went missing while returning from his farm. His body was later found with wounds inflicted by a sharp object.

    The killing has exacerbated existing ethnic tensions in Manipur, leading to the torching of around 70 houses, including several government offices, and causing hundreds of residents to flee the area. Prohibitory orders were subsequently imposed in Jiribam as locals, incensed by the murder, set fire to abandoned structures after the body was recovered.

    In response to the violence, nearly 239 Meitei individuals, primarily women and children, were evacuated from the peripheral areas of Jiribam on June 7 and relocated to a newly established relief camp at a multi-sports complex in the district.

    The unrest in Jiribam, a district known for its diverse population including Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis. This conflict has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless since it began last year.

    Local residents also staged protests outside the Jiribam Police Station, demanding the return of their licensed firearms, which had been confiscated during the elections.

    The Chief Minister's planned visit aimed to address the escalating violence and provide support to the affected communities. The situation remains tense as authorities work to restore order and prevent further violence.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Video Icon