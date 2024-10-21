Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man tries to jump off 12th floor of Noida building, saved by residents; dramatic rescue goes viral (WATCH)

    A dramatic rescue unfolded at Supertech Capetown Society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida when a man attempted to jump from the 12th floor. The video showed the man hanging out from the balcony of the building.
     

    Man tries to jump off 12th floor of Noida building, saved by residents; dramatic rescue goes viral (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday. The dramatic incident that unfolded at Supertech Capetown Society was caught on camera, and the video is circulating widely on social media. The residents of the building acted promptly and prevented the man from committing suicide.

    In the now viral video, the man can be seen hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor before being rescued just in the nick of time by two men, residents of the same society. According to reports, the man lives on rent in the society and had lost his job. Due to this, he got depressed and wanted to commit suicide.

    Also read: Noida SHOCKER! 3-year-old student molested twice by school housekeeping staffer

    The incident was recorded by an onlooker watching from a building located on the opposite side of the tower where the incident took place.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The call that never came': Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife as husband gets killed in Kashmir terror attack shk

    'The call that never came': Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife as husband gets killed in Kashmir terror attack

    EAM S Jaishankar confirms India-China disengagement process complete, details coming soon AJR

    EAM S Jaishankar confirms India-China disengagement process complete, details coming soon

    Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation dmn

    Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation

    Deepotsav 2024: Cultural dept to recreate 'Treta Yuga' with 10 grand stages AJR

    Deepotsav 2024: Cultural dept to recreate 'Treta Yuga' with 10 grand stages

    Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast AJR

    Kaushambi SHOCKER! Woman poisons husband after observing Karwa Chauth fast

    Recent Stories

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur RBA

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful? AJR

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful?

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home dmn

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon