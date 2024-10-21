Man tries to jump off 12th floor of Noida building, saved by residents; dramatic rescue goes viral (WATCH)

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Supertech Capetown Society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida when a man attempted to jump from the 12th floor. The video showed the man hanging out from the balcony of the building.

In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday. The dramatic incident that unfolded at Supertech Capetown Society was caught on camera, and the video is circulating widely on social media. The residents of the building acted promptly and prevented the man from committing suicide.

In the now viral video, the man can be seen hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor before being rescued just in the nick of time by two men, residents of the same society. According to reports, the man lives on rent in the society and had lost his job. Due to this, he got depressed and wanted to commit suicide.

The incident was recorded by an onlooker watching from a building located on the opposite side of the tower where the incident took place.

