Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post

    A recent social media post drawing a parallel between the chaotic experience of working from home (WFH) with parents and the high-stakes survival drama Squid Game has sparked heated discussions online.

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

    A recent social media post drawing a parallel between the chaotic experience of working from home (WFH) with parents and the high-stakes survival drama Squid Game has sparked heated discussions online. The post, shared by a user named Shush on X (formerly known as Twitter), quickly gained traction, triggering a wave of contrasting opinions about the realities of remote work, particularly when conducted in the same space as family.

    Shush humorously compared the constant interruptions and unsolicited supervision from parents during WFH to the life-or-death challenges faced by contestants in Squid Game. The exaggerated analogy resonated with many, as well as struck a nerve with others.

    In his now-viral post, Shush wrote, "WFH is a dream when you’ve got your own cozy little apartment in a city like Bangalore, Mumbai, or even Delhi, especially with your partner by your side. But WFH while living with your parents? That’s a whole new level of Squid Game."

    Also read: Indian techie says Rs 60 lakh salary not enough to survive in Canada; video leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

    Viral post divides Internet

    The post quickly ignited a debate, with several users chiming in to share their personal experiences of juggling work with household responsibilities. While some wholeheartedly agreed with Shush’s sentiment, others criticized him for not valuing the opportunity to spend more time with family.

    One user echoed Shush’s frustrations, commenting, "Bhai, I am dealing with that! Ghar pe construction wala kaam chal raha hai."

    Another user focused on the broader implications of remote work, stating, "The obvious merit of WFH is that the above-mentioned cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi) can be decluttered, and people have no excuse to stay, expend, or struggle in these cities, keeping them free of unwanted traffic."

    On the other hand, some users condemned Shush's perspective, labeling it ungrateful. "Ungrateful millennials. Being and staying with parents is a luxury not many understand," one remarked.

    Others reflected on their own WFH experiences, suggesting that while remote work has its perks, it comes with its own set of complications. "WFH is fun and all, but it should be 3 days WFO (Tuesday to Thursday), and only one partner should always be working from the office. If both are WFH, then it’s mostly Netflix and F. Wasted almost three years like that; the bond grew a lot, but it’s also not healthy," one user mused.

     

    Another added a comedic touch to the conversation, sharing, "It's comedy hours… My parents listening to a meeting and asking questions, and I answer dryly… 'Do you want to become a founder?' Pure comedy… I don’t hate it, but it has its pros and cons."

     

    Work-from-home debate

    The polarizing discussion underscores the unique challenges faced by those who have had to adapt to WFH during the pandemic. While the convenience of working from home has been celebrated by many, it has also exposed a variety of frustrations for those balancing professional duties with the demands of family life.

    As Shush’s post continues to circulate, it leaves the internet grappling with a familiar question: Is WFH with parents an opportunity for bonding or a test of endurance worthy of a Squid Game episode?

    Also read: 'Innovation or defiance? Ex-Amazon engineer reveals bold tricks employees used to avoid work from office

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details RBA

    Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years anr

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations anr

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Recent Stories

    Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details RBA

    Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS] ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS]

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years anr

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years

    Karthi Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office RBA

    Karthi's Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon