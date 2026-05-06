West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya criticised Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign after TMC's defeat. He cited the Constitution and also addressed post-poll violence, while the party celebrated its decisive victory of 207 seats.

BJP Criticises Mamata's Refusal to Resign

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday invoked the Constitution and criticised outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from her post, following the TMC's defeat in the State Legislative Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee stated that she would not step down, asserting that she had not lost the election. She said she would not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. Samik Bhattacharya told ANI, "There is a constitutional system in place. So, I do not want to say anything. There are provisions in the Constitution; everything is in there. The Constitution is supreme. Whatever will happen, it will be within the framework of the Constitution."

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On Post-Poll Violence

Referring to incidents of post-poll violence, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said that the party has raised the issue with the administration. He claimed that some clashes involve individuals switching political sides and blamed opposition groups for creating unrest, while asserting that BJP workers are not involved. "Sporadic incidents are happening. We have spoken with the administration. A few groups sported 'bhagwa tika' and carried saffron flags, and vandalised TMC offices overnight. We are trying to stop this even at our organisational level. But it is not our people who are doing this. They will level allegations against us because we have come to power now... We will succeed in stopping this. Two hours after the results, a TMC candidate called up Dilip Ghosh to save him. Dilip Ghosh asked him about his whereabouts, to which he said he was in the party office. He told the candidate that those people were with him during the elections. The candidate said they are TMC people but are now coming to beat him up... This was bound to happen. TMC was not a political party," Bhattacharya said.

BJP Celebrates Victory, Promises 'Viksit Bengal'

While celebrating the mandate of the West Bengal Assembly elections, where the BJP secured a decisive victory with 207 out of 294 seats, West Bengal BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey said that people had high hopes after voting out Communist Party rule, but those expectations were later "betrayed." He alleged that the TMC government failed to promote industries and employment, leading to job losses and migration of youth. He further claimed that people were unable to vote freely in earlier elections due to fear, but this time they voted without fear, resulting in a clear mandate.

Pandey further said voters in West Bengal have expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and support for the BJP. He added that the party is committed to building a "Viksit Bengal" through collective efforts.

Pandey said, "When Mamata Banerjee's government was formed in West Bengal, the people there had removed the Communist Party's rule with great hope and brought in a new system. But the TMC has ruined Bengal. It shut down all industries and jobs; work came to an end. The youth were forced to migrate... This time, the people of Bengal voted without fear, and the result came yesterday. People trusted PM Modi's leadership, and now a BJP government is going to be formed there."

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. (ANI)