Major IT raids in Bengaluru target businessmen and jewellery shop owners

An IT attack in Bengaluru targeted businessmen and jewellery shops, leading to raids at 15 locations, including Mullur, RMV Extension, BEL Circle, Malleswaram, and Dollars Colony. The operation aimed at tax evaders based on prior findings. Notable locations included Mattikere and Darluss Colony, and the Coffee Board Director's residence was among those searched. Additional details are forthcoming.

A significant IT attack occurred early morning in Bengaluru, with raids taking place at 15 locations within the city, targeting businessmen and jewellery shops. The locations included Mullur, RMV Extension, BEL Circle, Malleswaram, and Dollars Colony near Sarjapur.

Tax evaders' homes, offices, and places, such as Mattikere and Darluss Colony, were subjected to these early morning raids.

These raids were prompted by documents discovered during a previous IT attack on gold traders who had been evading taxes. The operation extended to Sarjapur Road, Malleshwar, and Sadashiva Nagar.

Among those under scrutiny, Coffee Board Director Chandrasekhar's residence was searched, with six IT officials conducting the search.

More details awaited.