Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man pours petrol, sets wife on fire in public after birth of third daughter, she dies

In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly enraged by the birth of his third daughter, set his wife on fire in Parbhani district of Maharashtra.

First Published Dec 28, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly enraged by the birth of his third daughter, set his wife on fire in Parbhani district of Maharashtra. The woman died due to severe burns. The incident that took place in the Gangakhed Naka area of Parbhani on the night of December 26 was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage was used to identify and arrest the accused.

According to reports, the accused, Kundalik Uttam Kale, set his wife, Maina Kundalik Kale (34), on fire after dousing her with petrol. Uttam was allegedly upset with the birth of his third daughter and constantly taunted his wife about it, leading to frequent quarrels in the house.

As soon as she caught fire, Maina started screaming for help. Locals tried to extinguish the fire, but Maina, by then had suffered severe burns. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died even before doctors could begin treatment.

Subsequently, Maina's sister filed a complaint at the Gangakhed police station, based on which the police arrested the accused husband. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

