Chennai SHOCKER! Man catches friend with live-in partner inside house, beats him to death

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly beat his friend to death after he caught him with his live-in partner at his rented house in Chennai's Aminjikarai. The incident occurred early Friday morning.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the deceased, identified as Balachandran (40), had visited the residence of his friend Mohanram in MMDA colony on Wednesday. Mohanram had been living with his 29-year-old partner Meenakshi, at his rented home where the trio spent two days together.

According to police reports, Mohanram woke up to unusual noises in the early hours of Friday and found that Meenakshi was not in bed. He then went to the next room and found her with Balachandran.

Seething with anger, Mohanram attacked Balachandran with a wooden stick, striking him repeatedly. Grievously injured Balachandran managed to escape the house, crying for help. Disturbed by the commotion, neighbors rushed to his aid and took him to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Balachandran succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Aminjikarai police promptly registered a case based on a complaint. Both Mohanram and Meenakshi were arrested on charges of murder.

