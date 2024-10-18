Maharashtra SHOCKER! Lizard in midday meal? 40 students from Thane hospitalised with food poisoning

Over 40 students and a teacher in Diva, India, were hospitalized after experiencing food poisoning symptoms following their midday meal. A dead lizard was allegedly found in the food, and an investigation is underway.

At least 40 students and a teacher from Municipal School 88 in Agasan, Diva, were admitted to Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Hospital, Kalwa, after they complained of food poisoning symptoms after consuming the midday meal served at at school on Thursday. Local activists shared images claiming a dead lizard had been found in a utensil in which the lunch was served.

Despite municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao's announcement that a thorough investigation has been initiated and that the Food & Drug Administration has gathered samples of the purportedly tainted food, they claimed it was the potential source of the food poisoning. The contractor, a women's self-help organization called Adarsh Mahila Mandal, has been given a show-cause notice, according to deputy municipal commissioner Gajanan Godhepure.

After eating khichdi for lunch, kids from the morning batch began to complain of nausea and stomach ache, which led to the event being reported at approximately 2:00 pm. A team of pediatric specialists from Kalwa CSMM Hospital hurried to the school after 24 students in classes V through VIII complained of feeling uneasy. Of these, 41 students and a member of the teaching staff were referred for admission, according to Dr. Rakesh Barot, dean of CSMM Hospital, Kalwa.

A medical officer at the hospital added that while the children are out of danger, food samples have been collected for testing to determine the exact cause. Local civic authorities and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Rohidas Munde, a functionary of Shiv Sena UBT, Diva, blamed the administration and demanded stern action against the contractor and the civic officials. A case was being registered against the contractor by police.

This is the second instance of this kind that has happened recently. After eating the noon lunch at Sahyadri School in Kalwa, forty-two kids reported having food illness last month.

