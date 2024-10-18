Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that personal laws cannot impede the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, emphasizing that child marriages infringe on minors' rights to choose their life partners freely.

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that personal laws cannot impede the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, emphasizing that child marriages infringe on minors' rights to choose their life partners freely.

    The bench, consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued a set of guidelines aimed at enhancing the implementation of laws to prevent child marriages in the country.

    Delivering the judgement, the Chief Justice stated that the prevention of child marriages must not be hindered by personal laws. He asserted that such marriages violate the free will of minors.

    The Court urged authorities to prioritize the prevention of child marriages and the protection of minors, considering penalties for offenders as a last resort. The bench also acknowledged existing gaps within the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

    Originally enacted in 2006 to combat child marriages and promote their elimination, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act replaced the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929.

    "Preventive strategy should be tailored to different communities, the law will only succeed when there is a multi sectoral coordination. Training and capacity building of the law enforcement officers needs to be there. We emphasise that there needs to be community driven approaches," the bench said.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    'Will continue living in India': Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans (WATCH) shk

    'Will continue living in India: Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans| WATCH

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: Kannur collector Arun expresses grief in condolence letter to family of late ADM Naveen Babu

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification vkp

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt fast-tracks Akshayvat corridor beautification

    As Yamuna churns yearly toxic front, Arvind Kejriwal's 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH) shk

    As Yamuna churns yearly toxic froth, Arvind Kejriwal’s 'promise to clean Yamuna by 2025' goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O ATG

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O

    Sambrani Health Benefits Boosting Wellness Naturally vkp

    Surprising health benefits of Sambrani

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon