    Maharashtra prison's unique approach includes pani puris, ice-cream and hair dyes for inmates' well-being

    Amitabh Gupta, ADGP (prison), emphasized the pivotal role of these changes in maintaining inmates' mental health within the confines of disciplinary norms. Gupta stressed that expanding dietary choices can significantly influence the overall well-being of detainees, forming a part of their reformative journey.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    The Maharashtra prison department has recently implemented a significant overhaul in its jail canteen offerings, introducing 173 new items to cater to the diverse needs of inmates. Among the additions are a varied range of items, from culinary delights like chaat masala, pickles, coconut water, oats, Lonavala chikki, and even ice cream to recreational and grooming products such as chess boards, art books, face washes, hair dyes, T-shirts, and Bermuda shorts. Notably, the catalogue now includes tobacco alternatives like nicotine-based tablets to help detainees cope with cravings.

    This initiative reflects a broader understanding within prison authorities regarding the importance of mental well-being in the rehabilitation process. By enhancing the options available to inmates, authorities aim to foster a more conducive environment that supports mental wellness, which is integral to their rehabilitation and future reintegration into society.

    Simultaneously, the state of Uttar Pradesh has also witnessed a shift in its prisoner curriculum, initiated by Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati. In an effort to bolster inmates' mental and spiritual growth, the new curriculum mandates the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand, alongside personality development sessions and literature reading. This initiative seeks to engage prisoners in spiritual and literary pursuits, aiming to facilitate personal growth and character development.

    These progressive steps taken by Maharashtra's prison department and Uttar Pradesh's new prisoner curriculum signify a holistic approach toward prisoner welfare. By acknowledging the significance of mental well-being and fostering intellectual and recreational engagement, authorities aim to provide inmates with avenues for self-improvement, potentially aiding in their eventual rehabilitation and societal reintegration.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
