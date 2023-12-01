UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run

The atmosphere in Bareilly has seen a marked increase in police presence, with officers conducting thorough checks on commuters across various areas. Particularly in Shahi, Fatehganj West, and Sheeshgarh, these incidents have predominantly affected women aged between 50 and 65 years.

Amidst growing concerns in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the local police have launched a search party to nab a serial killer responsible for a string of unsettling incidents involving the deaths of multiple women over the past several months. Shockingly, the city has been gripped by the tragic loss of nine women since June this year, compelling law enforcement authorities to caution women against going out alone and recommend staying in groups for better safety.

The atmosphere in Bareilly has seen a marked increase in police presence, with officers conducting thorough checks on commuters across various areas. Particularly in Shahi, Fatehganj West, and Sheeshgarh, these incidents have predominantly affected women aged between 50 and 65 years.

All the victims have been reportedly strangled, their lifeless bodies discovered in nearby fields. Perhaps more disturbingly, investigations have failed to uncover any evidence suggesting motives related to robbery or sexual assault in these chilling occurrences.

The prevailing fear in the city has prompted residents to adopt a cautious approach, with many opting to minimize outdoor activities, preferring to remain indoors to ensure their safety.

In a heart-wrenching account, the daughter of one of the victims recounted the moments of panic when her 55-year-old mother failed to return from the fields, eventually discovered the following morning in a sugarcane farm.

As the situation intensifies, law enforcement has formed a dedicated team of eight officials, stepping up patrols throughout the city in a bid to prevent further tragedies. The Superintendent of Police for Bareilly city has indicated that crucial insights into the cause of death for some of the deceased women are anticipated from awaited postmortem reports, providing valuable leads for the ongoing investigation.

Amidst the palpable tension, Bareilly's residents are earnestly hoping for swift action from law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrator behind these harrowing crimes and restore a sense of security in their community.