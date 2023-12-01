Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run

    The atmosphere in Bareilly has seen a marked increase in police presence, with officers conducting thorough checks on commuters across various areas. Particularly in Shahi, Fatehganj West, and Sheeshgarh, these incidents have predominantly affected women aged between 50 and 65 years.

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Amidst growing concerns in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the local police have launched a search party to nab a serial killer responsible for a string of unsettling incidents involving the deaths of multiple women over the past several months. Shockingly, the city has been gripped by the tragic loss of nine women since June this year, compelling law enforcement authorities to caution women against going out alone and recommend staying in groups for better safety.

    The atmosphere in Bareilly has seen a marked increase in police presence, with officers conducting thorough checks on commuters across various areas. Particularly in Shahi, Fatehganj West, and Sheeshgarh, these incidents have predominantly affected women aged between 50 and 65 years.

    97.26% of Rs 2000 notes backed, RBI affirms currency's legal status

    All the victims have been reportedly strangled, their lifeless bodies discovered in nearby fields. Perhaps more disturbingly, investigations have failed to uncover any evidence suggesting motives related to robbery or sexual assault in these chilling occurrences.

    The prevailing fear in the city has prompted residents to adopt a cautious approach, with many opting to minimize outdoor activities, preferring to remain indoors to ensure their safety.

    In a heart-wrenching account, the daughter of one of the victims recounted the moments of panic when her 55-year-old mother failed to return from the fields, eventually discovered the following morning in a sugarcane farm.

    As the situation intensifies, law enforcement has formed a dedicated team of eight officials, stepping up patrols throughout the city in a bid to prevent further tragedies. The Superintendent of Police for Bareilly city has indicated that crucial insights into the cause of death for some of the deceased women are anticipated from awaited postmortem reports, providing valuable leads for the ongoing investigation.

    Jammu and Kashmir plans to criminalize social media posts on terrorism; check details

    Amidst the palpable tension, Bareilly's residents are earnestly hoping for swift action from law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrator behind these harrowing crimes and restore a sense of security in their community.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt vkp

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt

    Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH)

    97 26 per cent of Rs 2000 notes backed, RBI affirms currency's legal status AJR

    97.26% of Rs 2000 notes backed, RBI affirms currency's legal status

    Recent Stories

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit over Binance promotion and alleged securities violations osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit over Binance promotion and alleged securities violations

    Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone' SHG

    Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone'

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt vkp

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt

    Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    OnePlus 12 iQOO 12 5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023 gcw

    5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon