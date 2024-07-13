Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, predicts wet spell in NCR; all you need to know

    The Saturday's forecast indicates that the maximum and minimum temperatures will settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, with humidity at 63 percent. The IMD's predictions suggest that Delhi will experience precipitation over the coming five days.

    Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, predicts wet spell in NCR; all you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning predicting a wet spell in Delhi-NCR over the next few hours. In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Meteorological Department said, "Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at South-West Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh).” The post further mentioned, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Greater Noida), Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during the next 2 hours."

    The Saturday's forecast indicates that the maximum and minimum temperatures will settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, with humidity at 63 percent. The IMD's predictions suggest that Delhi will experience precipitation over the coming five days.

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why

    Residents of Delhi woke up to heavy showers on Saturday morning. Visuals from various parts of the city depict waterlogged streets and roads following the rainfall.

    Notable footage from the Barapullah flyover shows significant waterlogging, highlighting the impact of the showers on the capital.

    The IMD's alert comes as part of its continuous monitoring and updates to keep the public informed about weather conditions. The predicted wet spell is expected to bring some relief from the summer heat, but it also poses challenges related to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

    Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, soon to be 1st; Mumbai and Kolkata among fastest growing

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fever cases surge in Kerala; 11 deaths reported on Friday July 12 anr

    Fever cases surge in Kerala; 11 deaths reported on Friday; Check details

    Paris Olympics 2024 Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs high level meeting to review India preparation gcw

    Paris Olympics 2024: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs high-level meeting to review India’s preparation

    BJP allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats gcw

    BJP, allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats

    June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in 1975, officially declared as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' gcw

    June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in 1975, officially declared as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

    Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in 'attempt to murder' case; check details AJR

    Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in 'attempt to murder' case; check details

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on July 13: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on July 13: How much it costs in your city?

    Fever cases surge in Kerala; 11 deaths reported on Friday July 12 anr

    Fever cases surge in Kerala; 11 deaths reported on Friday; Check details

    Numerology Prediction for July 13, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 13, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 13, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 13, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan attends with family ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan attends with family

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon