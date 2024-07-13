Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, predicts wet spell in NCR; all you need to know

The Saturday's forecast indicates that the maximum and minimum temperatures will settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, with humidity at 63 percent. The IMD's predictions suggest that Delhi will experience precipitation over the coming five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning predicting a wet spell in Delhi-NCR over the next few hours. In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), the Meteorological Department said, "Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at South-West Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh).” The post further mentioned, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Greater Noida), Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during the next 2 hours."

Residents of Delhi woke up to heavy showers on Saturday morning. Visuals from various parts of the city depict waterlogged streets and roads following the rainfall.

Notable footage from the Barapullah flyover shows significant waterlogging, highlighting the impact of the showers on the capital.

The IMD's alert comes as part of its continuous monitoring and updates to keep the public informed about weather conditions. The predicted wet spell is expected to bring some relief from the summer heat, but it also poses challenges related to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

